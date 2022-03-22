Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of KERN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

