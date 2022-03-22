Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at C$229,458.94.

TSE AGI traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.56. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.05%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

