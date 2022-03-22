Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

