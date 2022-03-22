Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO) Insider Purchases A$14,000.00 in Stock

Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sneddon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,370.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.07.

Get Alloggio Group alerts:

Alloggio Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alio Gold, Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating mineral resource properties. It holds interest in San Francisco Mine, Ana Paula, Florida Canyon Mine, Ejutla, Cortez Trend Exploration projects. The company was founded by Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda and Bruce Bragagnolo on March 17, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alloggio Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alloggio Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.