Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

ETN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

