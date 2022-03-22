Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.82. 8,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,063. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.93. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

