Allworth Financial LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.43. 17,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,638. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

