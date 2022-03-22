Allworth Financial LP Has $31.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 429.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,641 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $31,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $269.46. 1,145,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,654. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

