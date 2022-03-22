Allworth Financial LP Invests $2.15 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,208,000 after buying an additional 932,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after buying an additional 660,733 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. 6,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

