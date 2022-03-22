Allworth Financial LP Purchases 185 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,359,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

