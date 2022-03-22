Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,783 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $110.64. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,469. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

