Allworth Financial LP Sells 8,927 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,853,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,533 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.
IVW traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,063. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.