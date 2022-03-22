Allworth Financial LP Sells 8,927 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,853,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,533 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,063. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

