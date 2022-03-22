Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,880 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $7,629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.60. 1,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.52. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

