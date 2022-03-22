Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,670.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,309.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,729.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,690.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,808.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,010.73 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,256 shares of company stock worth $287,028,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

