Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.79 on Friday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

