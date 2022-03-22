AMEPAY Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

