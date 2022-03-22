América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 149,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,538,185 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in América Móvil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in América Móvil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 214,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

