American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,064,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 270,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock remained flat at $$18.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 135,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.