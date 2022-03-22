American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.36.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.
About American International Group (Get Rating)
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
