American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New €284.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.53.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $241.64 on Friday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.
In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
