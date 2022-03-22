Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

