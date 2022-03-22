Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -218.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

