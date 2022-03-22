AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

NYSE AME opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

