Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) vs. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Financial Review

Amicus Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 955.56%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -81.98% -87.21% -28.97% Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $305.51 million 8.82 -$250.46 million ($0.92) -10.46 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 140.93 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -3.46

Checkpoint Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Amicus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data. It also develops AT-GAA, a novel treatment paradigm for Pompe disease; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; CLN3, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single intrathecal administration of an AAV serotype AT-GTX-502 gene therapy in patients with CLN3; and CDKL5, a gene on the X-chromosome encoding the CDKL5 protein that regulates the expression of essential proteins for normal brain development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

