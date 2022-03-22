Analysts Anticipate Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Afya.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Afya stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 163,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. Afya has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

