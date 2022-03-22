Analysts Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

