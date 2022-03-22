Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

