Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,788. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,179,714 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.