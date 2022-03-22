Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.05 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) will report sales of $202.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.70 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $840.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.