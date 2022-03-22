Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $202.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.70 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $840.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

