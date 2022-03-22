Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.84 EPS

Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($2.14). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

ALNY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.85. 6,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.03. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $215,229,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

