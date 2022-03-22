Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.72 Million

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to announce $184.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.22 million and the lowest is $184.22 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $184.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.