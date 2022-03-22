Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

