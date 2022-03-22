Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will report $278.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a one year low of $40.59 and a one year high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.