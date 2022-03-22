Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

EPIX stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.