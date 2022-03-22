Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.44. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. 42,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,898. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $18,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

