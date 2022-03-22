Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to report $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 317.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $13.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 14,344,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

