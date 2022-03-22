Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.96. Watsco posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.41. 4,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,604. Watsco has a twelve month low of $250.03 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

