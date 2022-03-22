Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/15/2022 – Smith & Nephew is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “
- 3/4/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.11) to GBX 1,442 ($18.98).
- 2/23/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/1/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “
NYSE:SNN opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
