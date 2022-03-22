Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2022 – Smith & Nephew is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

3/4/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.11) to GBX 1,442 ($18.98).

2/23/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE:SNN opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

