Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BRLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 254,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

