Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.
BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of BRLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 254,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39.
In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 over the last three months.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
