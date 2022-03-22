Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $112.14

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of DY stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,615. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

