Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$26.00

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERO. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ERO stock opened at C$18.32 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.35.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

