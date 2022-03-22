Analyzing Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and WVS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.53 -$36.34 million N/A N/A WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.55 $1.30 million N/A N/A

WVS Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33%

Summary

WVS Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

WVS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

