Analyzing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06%

This is a summary of current recommendations for CNFinance and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73

CNFinance presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $321.42, indicating a potential upside of 81.79%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than CNFinance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.76 $16.64 million $0.13 26.54 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.95 $3.62 billion $14.41 12.27

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats CNFinance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

