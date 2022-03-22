Analyzing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 7 0 3.00 Autohome 3 4 2 0 1.89

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $70.29, suggesting a potential upside of 81.34%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $45.32, suggesting a potential upside of 54.78%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Autohome.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% Autohome 29.63% 11.85% 9.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.96 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -76.00 Autohome $1.14 billion 3.28 $352.88 million $2.67 10.97

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autohome beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

