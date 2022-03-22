Analyzing Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sirius XM and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $8.70 billion 2.86 $1.31 billion $0.31 20.29 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius XM and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM 15.10% -54.26% 13.45% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sirius XM and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 2 2 4 0 2.25 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sirius XM presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Sirius XM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Anghami.

Risk and Volatility

Sirius XM has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Anghami on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine. The firm operates through the following segments: Sirius XM and Pandora. The company was founded on May 17, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

