Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,518. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $78,330,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

