APi Group (NYSE:APG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APG. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.24. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 588.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after buying an additional 3,755,844 shares in the last quarter.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.