Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

