ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $94.14.

