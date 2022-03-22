Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,940. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $782.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

